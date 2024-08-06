2024 Iowa State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

With a record of 2-0 in 2024, the Iowa State Cyclones are the No. 21 team in the country. Below, you can find their full schedule and results.

Iowa State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 North Dakota Aug. 31 W 21-3 - - 2 @ Iowa Sept. 7 W 20-19 Hawkeyes (-2.5) 35.5 4 Arkansas State Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Houston Sept. 28 - - - 6 Baylor Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ West Virginia Oct. 12 - - - 8 UCF Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Iowa State Last Game

The Cyclones went head to head against the Iowa Hawkeyes in their most recent outing, winning 20-19. Rocco Becht had 272 yards on 23-of-35 passing (65.7%) for the Clones in that matchup against the Hawkeyes, with two touchdowns and one pick. In the ground game, Abu Sama III took 17 carries for 58 yards (3.4 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for one yard in the passing game. Jaylin Noel reeled in five balls for 133 yards (averaging 26.6 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State Betting Insights

This is the first time this season Iowa State is the moneyline favorite.

