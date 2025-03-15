Iona vs Mount St. Mary's Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament Championship

The MAAC champion will be named on Saturday when the No. 4 seed Iona Gaels (16-16, 12-8 MAAC) and the No. 6 Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (20-12, 12-8 MAAC) play at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's win (50.7%)

Iona is a 3.5-point favorite against Mount St. Mary's on Saturday and the total has been set at 136.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the outing.

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iona has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Mount St. Mary's has compiled a 20-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Mount St. Mary's covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Iona covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (41.7%).

The Gaels have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 14 games at home, and they've covered eight times in 14 games on the road.

The Mountaineers have been better against the spread on the road (11-6-0) than at home (8-5-0) this year.

Iona is 13-8-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Mount St. Mary's has 13 wins against the spread in 21 MAAC games this year.

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iona has come away with 10 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Gaels have been victorious seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 or shorter on the moneyline.

Mount St. Mary's has won nine of the 16 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (56.2%).

The Mountaineers are 7-6 (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iona has a 62.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's Head-to-Head Comparison

Iona has a -21 scoring differential, putting up 70.0 points per game (283rd in college basketball) and allowing 70.6 (134th in college basketball).

Iona's leading scorer, Dejour Reaves, is 113th in college basketball scoring 17.0 points per game.

Mount St. Mary's has a +3 scoring differential, putting up 71.0 points per game (259th in college basketball) and giving up 70.9 (147th in college basketball).

Dola Adebayo paces Mount St. Mary's, averaging 13.3 points per game (475th in college basketball).

The Gaels win the rebound battle by 4.3 boards on average. They collect 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 108th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.9 per contest.

Yaphet Moundi is 140th in college basketball action with 7.2 rebounds per game to lead the Gaels.

The 34.6 rebounds per game the Mountaineers accumulate rank 51st in college basketball, 3.9 more than the 30.7 their opponents grab.

Jedy Cordilia leads the Mountaineers with 7.1 rebounds per game (158th in college basketball).

Iona averages 88.3 points per 100 possessions (330th in college basketball), while allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions (73rd in college basketball).

The Mountaineers average 90.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (305th in college basketball), and allow 90.6 points per 100 possessions (106th in college basketball).

