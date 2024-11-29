Indiana vs Providence Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 29

The Indiana Hoosiers (4-2) battle the Providence Friars (5-2) on November 29, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Indiana vs. Providence Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Game time: 11:00 AM ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Arena: Imperial Arena

Indiana vs. Providence Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Providence win (57.9%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Friday's Indiana-Providence spread (Indiana -4.5) or total (141.5 points).

Indiana vs. Providence: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

Providence has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Hoosiers had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) than they did on the road (6-4-0) last season.

Last year, the Friars were 9-9-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-3-0 ATS (.727).

Indiana vs. Providence: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana has come away with four wins in the five contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Hoosiers have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -178 or better.

Providence has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Friars have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +146 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 64% chance of walking away with the win.

Indiana vs. Providence Head-to-Head Comparison

Indiana has a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. It is putting up 76.7 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball and is giving up 70.5 per outing to rank 172nd in college basketball.

Mackenzie Mgbako is 191st in the country with a team-leading 16.0 points per game.

Providence is outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game, with a +71 scoring differential overall. It puts up 69.6 points per game (294th in college basketball) and allows 59.4 per outing (14th in college basketball).

Jayden Pierre is ranked 683rd in college basketball with a team-high 11.9 points per game.

The Hoosiers rank 174th in the country at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 30.2 their opponents average.

Oumar Ballo averages 8.2 rebounds per game (ranking 81st in college basketball) to lead the Hoosiers.

The Friars win the rebound battle by 10.6 boards on average. They collect 37.3 rebounds per game, 52nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.7.

Wesley Cardet Jr.'s 5.0 rebounds per game lead the Friars and rank 631st in the country.

Indiana ranks 233rd in college basketball by averaging 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 110th in college basketball, allowing 85.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Friars average 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (197th in college basketball), and allow 81.5 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball).

