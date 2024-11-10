Indiana vs Eastern Illinois Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 10

The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) battle the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) on November 10, 2024. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: B1G+

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Indiana win (90.1%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Indiana (-27.5) versus Eastern Illinois on Sunday. The total is set at 149.5 points for this game.

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana put together a 17-16-0 ATS record last year.

Eastern Illinois went 15-13-0 ATS last year.

The Hoosiers covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered eight times in 17 games at home, and they covered six times in 10 games on the road.

The Panthers were better against the spread away (10-5-0) than at home (5-6-0) last year.

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana finished 11-3 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 78.6% of those games).

The Hoosiers never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.

Eastern Illinois was underdogs in 19 games last season and won four (21.1%) of those contests.

The Panthers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +3500 moneyline set for this game.

Indiana has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.5% in this game.

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

The Panthers grabbed 31.6 rebounds per game (202nd in college basketball) compared to the 32.4 of their opponents.

The Panthers averaged 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (286th in college basketball), and allowed 89.2 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball).

