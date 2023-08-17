2023 Indiana Football Odds and Schedule
In 2023, the Indiana Hoosiers have posted a record of 2-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.
Indiana 2023 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Ohio State
|September 2
|L 23-3
|Buckeyes (-29.5)
|59.5
|2
|Indiana State
|September 8
|W 41-7
|-
|-
|3
|Louisville
|September 16
|L 21-14
|Cardinals (-9.5)
|50.5
|4
|Akron
|September 23
|W 29-27
|Hoosiers (-16.5)
|46.5
|5
|@ Maryland
|September 30
|L 44-17
|Terrapins (-14.5)
|50.5
|7
|@ Michigan
|October 14
|-
|Wolverines (-33.5)
|45.5
|8
|Rutgers
|October 21
|-
|-
|-
Indiana Last Game
The Hoosiers go into their next matchup after losing 44-17 to the Maryland Terrapins in their last outing on September 30. Against the Terrapins, Tayven Jackson led the Hoosiers with 113 yards on 17-of-29 passing (58.6%) for no TDs and one interception. In the ground game, Christian Turner took 15 carries for 61 yards (4.1 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for zero yards in the passing game. Donaven McCulley grabbed six balls for 79 yards (averaging 13.2 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Terrapins.
Indiana Betting Insights
- Indiana has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
