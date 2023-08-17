2023 Indiana Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

In 2023, the Indiana Hoosiers have posted a record of 2-3. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Indiana 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Ohio State September 2 L 23-3 Buckeyes (-29.5) 59.5 2 Indiana State September 8 W 41-7 - - 3 Louisville September 16 L 21-14 Cardinals (-9.5) 50.5 4 Akron September 23 W 29-27 Hoosiers (-16.5) 46.5 5 @ Maryland September 30 L 44-17 Terrapins (-14.5) 50.5 7 @ Michigan October 14 - Wolverines (-33.5) 45.5 8 Rutgers October 21 - - - View Full Table

Indiana Last Game

The Hoosiers go into their next matchup after losing 44-17 to the Maryland Terrapins in their last outing on September 30. Against the Terrapins, Tayven Jackson led the Hoosiers with 113 yards on 17-of-29 passing (58.6%) for no TDs and one interception. In the ground game, Christian Turner took 15 carries for 61 yards (4.1 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for zero yards in the passing game. Donaven McCulley grabbed six balls for 79 yards (averaging 13.2 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Terrapins.

Indiana Betting Insights

Indiana has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

