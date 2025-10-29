Illinois vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Illinois vs Rutgers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Illinois: (-450) | Rutgers: (+350)
- Spread: Illinois: -12.5 (-112) | Rutgers: +12.5 (-108)
- Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Illinois vs Rutgers Betting Trends
- Illinois is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Illinois has covered every time (2-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- There have been five Illinois games (of eight) that went over the total this season.
- Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-4-0 this season.
- Rutgers is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season.
- This season, six of Rutgers' eight games have hit the over.
Illinois vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Illini win (87.7%)
Illinois vs Rutgers Point Spread
Rutgers is a 12.5-point underdog against Illinois. Rutgers is -108 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -112.
Illinois vs Rutgers Over/Under
Illinois versus Rutgers on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 62.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Illinois vs Rutgers Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Illinois vs. Rutgers reveal Illinois as the favorite (-450) and Rutgers as the underdog (+350).
Illinois vs. Rutgers Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Illinois
|32.9
|33
|27.5
|98
|54.9
|8
|Rutgers
|31.4
|42
|30.6
|113
|54.4
|8
Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
