Illinois vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Illinois: (-450) | Rutgers: (+350)

Illinois: (-450) | Rutgers: (+350) Spread: Illinois: -12.5 (-112) | Rutgers: +12.5 (-108)

Illinois: -12.5 (-112) | Rutgers: +12.5 (-108) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Illinois vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Illinois is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

Illinois has covered every time (2-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been five Illinois games (of eight) that went over the total this season.

Against the spread, Rutgers is 4-4-0 this season.

Rutgers is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season.

This season, six of Rutgers' eight games have hit the over.

Illinois vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Illini win (87.7%)

Illinois vs Rutgers Point Spread

Rutgers is a 12.5-point underdog against Illinois. Rutgers is -108 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -112.

Illinois vs Rutgers Over/Under

Illinois versus Rutgers on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 62.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Illinois vs Rutgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Illinois vs. Rutgers reveal Illinois as the favorite (-450) and Rutgers as the underdog (+350).

Illinois vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Illinois 32.9 33 27.5 98 54.9 8 Rutgers 31.4 42 30.6 113 54.4 8

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Illinois vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.