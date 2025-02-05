Illinois vs Rutgers Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Big Ten play features the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten) on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-7 Big Ten) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 8:30 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Arena: Jersey Mike's Arena

Illinois vs. Rutgers Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (64.8%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Illinois (-8.5) versus Rutgers on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 156.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Illinois vs. Rutgers: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Rutgers has put together a 9-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Illinois (7-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (77.8%) than Rutgers (3-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (75%).

The Fighting Illini have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (8-5-0) than they have in road tilts (3-3-0).

The Scarlet Knights' winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (5-6-0). On the road, it is .333 (2-4-0).

Illinois has beaten the spread six times in 12 conference games.

Rutgers' Big Ten record against the spread is 5-6-0.

Illinois vs. Rutgers: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Fighting Illini have won four of five games when listed as at least -400 or better on the moneyline.

Rutgers has been the underdog on the moneyline 11 total times this season. Rutgers has finished 3-8 in those games.

The Scarlet Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +310 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 80% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois is outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game with a +328 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.3 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and gives up 70.4 per outing (146th in college basketball).

Kasparas Jakucionis' 15.6 points per game lead Illinois and are 197th in the nation.

Rutgers is outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +29 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.0 points per game (133rd in college basketball) and allows 74.6 per contest (266th in college basketball).

Ace Bailey's team-leading 20.2 points per game rank him 11th in the country.

The 42.5 rebounds per game the Fighting Illini average rank first in the country, and are 12.4 more than the 30.1 their opponents record per contest.

Tomislav Ivisic's 8.6 rebounds per game lead the Fighting Illini and rank 45th in college basketball play.

The 33.0 rebounds per game the Scarlet Knights accumulate rank 137th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 32.2.

Bailey is 91st in the nation with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Scarlet Knights.

Illinois' 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 63rd in college basketball, and the 83.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

The Scarlet Knights average 95.8 points per 100 possessions (180th in college basketball), while giving up 94.1 points per 100 possessions (230th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!