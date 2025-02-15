Illinois vs Michigan State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 9-6 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Michigan State Spartans (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten) on February 15, 2025 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Michigan State Game Info and Odds

Illinois vs. Michigan State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (67.4%)

Before you decide to wager on Illinois-Michigan State contest (in which Illinois is a 6.5-point favorite and the total is set at 156.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Illinois vs. Michigan State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has covered 13 times in 25 games with a spread this season.

Michigan State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That's more often than Michigan State covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

At home, the Fighting Illini sport a better record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-4-0).

The Spartans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (7-6-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).

Illinois has covered the spread seven times in 15 conference games.

Michigan State's Big Ten record against the spread is 8-5-0.

Illinois vs. Michigan State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Fighting Illini have come away with a win eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or better on the moneyline.

Michigan State has won two of the four games it was the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Spartans have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +220 or longer.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Michigan State Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois averages 85.1 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (176th in college basketball). It has a +345 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis' team-leading 16.0 points per game ranks 169th in the country.

Michigan State has a +281 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. It is putting up 79.3 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and is giving up 67.6 per contest to rank 63rd in college basketball.

Jaden leads Michigan State, averaging 13.4 points per game (448th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 12.0 boards. They are pulling down 41.6 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.6 per contest.

Tomislav Ivisic is 47th in college basketball action with 8.5 rebounds per game to lead the Fighting Illini.

The Spartans win the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. They record 37.2 rebounds per game, 10th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.6.

Jaxon Kohler leads the Spartans with 7.8 rebounds per game (79th in college basketball).

Illinois ranks 45th in college basketball with 102.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 29th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Spartans rank 61st in college basketball averaging 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 35th, allowing 86.1 points per 100 possessions.

