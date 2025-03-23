Illinois vs Kentucky Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 6 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (22-12) take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (23-11) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Fiserv Forum at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Illinois vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (52.7%)

Before making a bet on Sunday's Illinois-Kentucky spread (Illinois -1.5) or over/under (170.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Illinois vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has put together a 17-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky is 17-17-0 ATS this season.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 56% of the time. That's less often than Kentucky covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (63.6%).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Wildcats have been better against the spread at home (10-8-0) than on the road (4-6-0) this season.

Illinois vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has won in 16, or 72.7%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Fighting Illini have a mark of 16-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -132 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has won six of the 11 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (54.5%).

The Wildcats have a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 56.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Illinois vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois is outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game with a +317 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.9 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allows 74.6 per contest (258th in college basketball).

Kasparas Jakucionis paces Illinois, averaging 15 points per game (260th in college basketball).

Kentucky is outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game, with a +264 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and allows 77.3 per outing (315th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh paces Kentucky, putting up 16.4 points per game (157th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini are first in the nation at 39.7 rebounds per game. That's 9.7 more than the 30 their opponents average.

Tomislav Ivisic's 7.7 rebounds per game lead the Fighting Illini and rank 82nd in college basketball play.

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 49th in the country, 2.6 more than the 31.9 their opponents grab.

Amari Williams leads the Wildcats with 8.6 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball).

Illinois averages 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (46th in college basketball), and gives up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball).

The Wildcats average 105.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and allow 95.7 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball).

