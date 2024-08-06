2024 Illinois Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The currently unranked Illinois Fighting Illini are 2-0 on the season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

Illinois 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Eastern Illinois Aug. 29 W 45-0 - - 2 Kansas Sept. 7 W 23-17 Jayhawks (-5.5) 58.5 3 Central Michigan Sept. 14 - Fighting Illini (-19.5) 50.5 4 @ Nebraska Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Penn State Sept. 28 - - - 7 Purdue Oct. 12 - - - 8 Michigan Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Illinois Last Game

The Fighting Illini go into their next matchup after winning 23-17 over the Kansas Jayhawks in their last outing on Sept. 7. Luke Altmyer threw for 192 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions on 16-of-25 passing (64.0%) for the Illini in that game versus the Jayhawks. On the ground, Kaden Feagin rushed for 40 yards on 16 carries (2.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. Zakhari Franklin accumulated nine catches for 99 yards (11.0 per catch) against the Jayhawks.

Illinois Betting Insights

Illinois is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Fighting Illini have not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

See even more in-depth analysis about Illinois on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Illinois Fighting Illini on FanDuel today!