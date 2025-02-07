Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (32-19-4) vs. Utah Hockey Club (23-22-9)

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-245) Utah Hockey Club (+198) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.7%)

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Utah Hockey Club are -130 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +106.

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Utah Hockey Club on February 8 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club moneyline has Carolina as a -245 favorite, while Utah is a +198 underdog on the road.

