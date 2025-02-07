FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (32-19-4) vs. Utah Hockey Club (23-22-9)
  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-245)Utah Hockey Club (+198)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (61.7%)

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Utah Hockey Club are -130 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +106.

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Utah Hockey Club on February 8 is 5.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Utah Hockey Club moneyline has Carolina as a -245 favorite, while Utah is a +198 underdog on the road.

