NHL
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (46-24-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (34-33-7)
- Date: Friday, April 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-184)
|Red Wings (+152)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (59.7%)
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Hurricanes are +130 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -160.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Red Wings on April 4, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Detroit is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -184 favorite on the road.