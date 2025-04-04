Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Friday.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (46-24-4) vs. Detroit Red Wings (34-33-7)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-184) Red Wings (+152) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (59.7%)

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Red Wings. The Hurricanes are +130 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are -160.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Red Wings on April 4, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -184 favorite on the road.

