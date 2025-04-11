FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New York Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (46-27-5) vs. New York Rangers (37-35-7)
  • Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ABC

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-200)Rangers (+164)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.4%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Rangers. The Hurricanes are +122 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -150.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Rangers on April 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

  • New York is the underdog, +164 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -200 favorite at home.

