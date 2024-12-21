Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (20-11-1) vs. New York Rangers (16-15-1)

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-154) Rangers (+128) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (59.3%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Rangers are -205 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +164.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Rangers matchup on December 22 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +128 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!