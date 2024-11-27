NHL
Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (15-5-1) vs. New York Rangers (12-7-1)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-152)
|Rangers (+126)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (54%)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +164.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Rangers on November 27, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Rangers moneyline has Carolina as a -152 favorite, while New York is a +126 underdog on the road.