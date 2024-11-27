Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (15-5-1) vs. New York Rangers (12-7-1)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-152) Rangers (+126) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (54%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +164.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Rangers on November 27, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Rangers moneyline has Carolina as a -152 favorite, while New York is a +126 underdog on the road.

