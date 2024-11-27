menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The Wednesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (15-5-1) vs. New York Rangers (12-7-1)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-152)Rangers (+126)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (54%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +164.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Rangers on November 27, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Rangers moneyline has Carolina as a -152 favorite, while New York is a +126 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup