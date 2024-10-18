Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 18

The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2)

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Friday, October 18, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-154) Penguins (+128) 6.5

Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.5%)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Penguins, on October 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Penguins, Carolina is the favorite at -154, and Pittsburgh is +128 playing at home.

