Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 18
Data Skrive
The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (1-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2)
- Date: Friday, October 18, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NHL Network
Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Hurricanes (-154)
|Penguins (+128)
|6.5
Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.5%)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Penguins, on October 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Penguins, Carolina is the favorite at -154, and Pittsburgh is +128 playing at home.