NHL
Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (23-14-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-6)
- Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-225)
|Penguins (+184)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (73.4%)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +114 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -140.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Penguins game on January 5 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Penguins reveal Carolina as the favorite (-225) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+184) on the road.