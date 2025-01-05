FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive



The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (23-14-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-6)
  • Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-225)Penguins (+184)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (73.4%)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +114 to cover the spread, with the Penguins being -140.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Penguins game on January 5 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Penguins reveal Carolina as the favorite (-225) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+184) on the road.

