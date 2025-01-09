NHL
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (24-15-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-13-2)
- Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Maple Leafs (+125)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.9%)
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Hurricanes. The Maple Leafs are -215 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +172.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Maple Leafs game on January 9 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -120 and the under is -102.
Hurricanes vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is a +125 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -150 favorite at home.