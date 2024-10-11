menu item
NHL

Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 11

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (0-0-0) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0)
  • Date: Friday, October 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-140)Lightning (+116)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (68%)

Hurricanes vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Hurricanes are +180 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -225.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Lightning on October 11 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Lightning reveal Carolina as the favorite (-140) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+116) on the road.

