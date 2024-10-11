Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 11

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (0-0-0) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0)

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-140) Lightning (+116) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (68%)

Hurricanes vs Lightning Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Hurricanes are +180 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -225.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Lightning on October 11 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Hurricanes vs Lightning Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Lightning reveal Carolina as the favorite (-140) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+116) on the road.

