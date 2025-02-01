NHL
Hurricanes vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1
In NHL action on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Los Angeles Kings.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Kings Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (32-16-4) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6)
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-178)
|Kings (+146)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.8%)
Hurricanes vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Kings are -188 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +152.
Hurricanes vs Kings Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Kings matchup on February 1, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Hurricanes vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -178 favorite at home.