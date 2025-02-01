Hurricanes vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

In NHL action on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes play the Los Angeles Kings.

Hurricanes vs Kings Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (32-16-4) vs. Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6)

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-178) Kings (+146) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.8%)

Hurricanes vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Kings are -188 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +152.

Hurricanes vs Kings Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Kings matchup on February 1, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Hurricanes vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -178 favorite at home.

