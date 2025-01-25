FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (30-16-3) vs. New York Islanders (20-20-7)
  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-184)Islanders (+152)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.9%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -164 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +134.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Islanders on January 25, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Hurricanes, New York is the underdog at +152, and Carolina is -184 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup