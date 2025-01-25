NHL
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the New York Islanders.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (30-16-3) vs. New York Islanders (20-20-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-184)
|Islanders (+152)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.9%)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -164 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +134.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Islanders on January 25, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Hurricanes, New York is the underdog at +152, and Carolina is -184 playing on the road.