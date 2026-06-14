NHL
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 6
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)
- Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ABC
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-114)
|Golden Knights (-105)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.4%)
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Golden Knights. The Hurricanes are +220 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -280.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Golden Knights on June 14 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vegas is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -114 favorite despite being on the road.