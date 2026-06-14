Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 6

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Vegas Golden Knights is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)

Date: Sunday, June 14, 2026

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ABC

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-114) Golden Knights (-105) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.4%)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Golden Knights. The Hurricanes are +220 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -280.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Golden Knights on June 14 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Vegas is the underdog, -105 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -114 favorite despite being on the road.

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