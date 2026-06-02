Hurricanes vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 1

The Tuesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ABC

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-152) Golden Knights (+126) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.9%)

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Golden Knights. The Hurricanes are +164 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -205.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Golden Knights matchup on June 2, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Golden Knights, Carolina is the favorite at -152, and Vegas is +126 playing on the road.

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