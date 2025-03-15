Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (39-22-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-31-8)

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-172) Flyers (+142) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.4%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +142.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Flyers on March 15, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

Carolina is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +142 underdog at home.

