NHL
Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (39-22-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-31-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-172)
|Flyers (+142)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (66.4%)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +142.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Flyers on March 15, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline
- Carolina is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +142 underdog at home.