NHL

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3)
  • Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-137)Devils (+114)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.8%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +180.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Devils matchup on December 28, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

  • New Jersey is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -137 favorite at home.

