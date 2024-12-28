NHL
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-1) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-11-3)
- Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-137)
|Devils (+114)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (63.8%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-225 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +180.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Devils matchup on December 28, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -137 favorite at home.