Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New Jersey Devils in NHL action on Tuesday.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Devils (+202)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.8%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Devils are -138 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +112.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Devils on April 22 is 5.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +202 underdog on the road.