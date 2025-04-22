FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New Jersey Devils in NHL action on Tuesday.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-250)Devils (+202)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.8%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Devils are -138 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +112.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Devils on April 22 is 5.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

  • Carolina is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +202 underdog on the road.

