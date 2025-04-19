Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-205) Devils (+168) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.6%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Devils are -164 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +134.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Devils matchup on April 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Devils reveal Carolina as the favorite (-205) and New Jersey as the underdog (+168) on the road.

