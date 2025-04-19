NHL
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New Jersey Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)
- Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-205)
|Devils (+168)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.6%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Devils are -164 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +134.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Devils matchup on April 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Devils reveal Carolina as the favorite (-205) and New Jersey as the underdog (+168) on the road.