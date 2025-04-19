FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the New Jersey Devils.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)
  • Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-205)Devils (+168)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (55.6%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

  • The Devils are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Devils are -164 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +134.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Devils matchup on April 20 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Devils reveal Carolina as the favorite (-205) and New Jersey as the underdog (+168) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup