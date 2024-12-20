NHL
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20
The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (20-10-1) vs. Washington Capitals (21-8-2)
- Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-146)
|Capitals (+122)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.5%)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Hurricanes are +172 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -215.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Capitals on December 20 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +122 underdog despite being at home.