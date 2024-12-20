Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (20-10-1) vs. Washington Capitals (21-8-2)

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-146) Capitals (+122) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.5%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Hurricanes are +172 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -215.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Capitals on December 20 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +112.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!