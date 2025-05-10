NHL
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Washington Capitals.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)
- Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-192)
|Capitals (+158)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (51.7%)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +134 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -164.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Capitals matchup on May 10 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Capitals moneyline has Carolina as a -192 favorite, while Washington is a +158 underdog on the road.