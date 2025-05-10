FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Washington Capitals.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9)
  • Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-192)Capitals (+158)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (51.7%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are +134 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -164.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The Hurricanes-Capitals matchup on May 10 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Capitals moneyline has Carolina as a -192 favorite, while Washington is a +158 underdog on the road.

