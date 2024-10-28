menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

On Monday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (5-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-1-2)
  • Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-120)Canucks (+100)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.1%)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Canucks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +198.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canucks matchup on October 28, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Canucks, Carolina is the favorite at -120, and Vancouver is +100 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup