Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28

On Monday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (5-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-1-2)

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-120) Canucks (+100) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.1%)

Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Canucks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +198.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canucks matchup on October 28, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Canucks, Carolina is the favorite at -120, and Vancouver is +100 playing at home.

