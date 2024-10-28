Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 28
Data Skrive
On Monday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (5-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-1-2)
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Canucks (+100)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.1%)
Hurricanes vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Canucks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +198.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canucks matchup on October 28, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.
Hurricanes vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Canucks, Carolina is the favorite at -120, and Vancouver is +100 playing at home.