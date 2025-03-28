Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (43-24-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-29-9)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-315) Canadiens (+250) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (69.4%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (-122 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is +100.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canadiens matchup on March 28, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Montreal is the underdog at +250, and Carolina is -315 playing at home.

