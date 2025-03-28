NHL
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (43-24-4) vs. Montreal Canadiens (33-29-9)
- Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-315)
|Canadiens (+250)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (69.4%)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (-122 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is +100.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canadiens matchup on March 28, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Montreal is the underdog at +250, and Carolina is -315 playing at home.