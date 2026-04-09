Hurricanes vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-36-14)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-235) Blackhawks (+190) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (50.4%)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Hurricanes are +106 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -130.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Blackhawks on April 9 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Chicago is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -235 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!