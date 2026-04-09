NHL
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-36-14)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-235)
|Blackhawks (+190)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blackhawks win (50.4%)
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Hurricanes are +106 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -130.
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Blackhawks on April 9 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -235 favorite on the road.