FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-36-14)
  • Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-235)Blackhawks (+190)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Blackhawks win (50.4%)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Hurricanes are +106 to cover the spread, and the Blackhawks are -130.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Blackhawks on April 9 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -235 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup