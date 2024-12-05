NHL
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 5
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (16-8-1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-12)
- Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-144)
|Avalanche (+120)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (68.6%)
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). Colorado, the underdog, is -205.
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Avalanche on December 5 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Colorado is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -144 favorite at home.