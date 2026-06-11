How to Watch UFC Freedom 250: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time

UFC Freedom 250 is one of the most anticipated MMA events in years, and the good news for fans is that you won't need to pay for a pay-per-view to watch it. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the big event.

Also check out FanDuel Sportsbook's UFC betting odds, which feature UFC Freedom 250 odds for every fight.

How to Watch White House UFC Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 will be broadcast on two channels simultaneously:

Paramount+ (main broadcast, full card)

(main broadcast, full card) CBS (simulcast, select bouts including the main card)

This marks one of the very few times the UFC has aired on network television since moving to Paramount+. Any fan with a cable or antenna connection can watch the main card on CBS for free.

How to Live Stream UFC Freedom 250

Paramount+

The easiest way to stream UFC Freedom 250 is through Paramount+. Any active Paramount+ subscription — either the Essential or Premium plan — gives you full access to the live broadcast and on-demand replays afterward.

How to sign up:

Go to ParamountPlus.com or download the Paramount+ app Choose a subscription plan (Essential or Premium) Create an account and start streaming on June 14 at 8:00 PM ET

CBS (Free Over-the-Air)

If you have a smart TV, cable subscription, or digital antenna, you can also catch the main card live on CBS at no cost.

What Time Does UFC Freedom 250 Start?

The main card for UFC Freedom 250 begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Preliminary bouts will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+ earlier in the evening — exact prelim start times are expected to be confirmed closer to the event.

Fight Week Schedule

Beyond the fights themselves, there's an entire week of free events in Washington, D.C.:

Date Event Location Time Friday, June 12 Fighter Face-Offs Lincoln Memorial 8:00 PM ET (Free) Saturday, June 13 UFC Freedom Fest + Zac Brown Band The Ellipse 9:30 PM ET (Free, ticketed) Sunday, June 14 Fan Fest & Watch Party The Ellipse 3:30 PM ET (Free, ticketed) Sunday, June 14 UFC Freedom 250 — Main Card White House South Lawn 8:00 PM ET Approximately 85,000 free tickets are available for the watch party and fan fest at The

Approximately 85,000 free tickets are available for the watch party and fan fest at The Ellipse. Fans can register through the UFC's official channels.

Can I Watch UFC Freedom 250 After It Airs?

Yes. Once the event concludes, the full broadcast will be available on demand for all Paramount+ subscribers. You can watch replays, highlight clips, and full fight content through the UFC show page on the platform.

Will UFC Freedom 250 Have a Pay-Per-View Cost?

No. UFC Freedom 250 is not a pay-per-view event. All you need to watch is a Paramount+ subscription or access to CBS. This makes it one of the most accessible major UFC events in recent memory.

How to Bet on UFC Freedom 250

Want to add some excitement to fight night? You can bet on every fight at FanDuel Sportsbook, including moneyline, method of victory, and round props. Check out the latest UFC Freedom 250 odds.

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Looking for the latest UFC odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the UFC betting odds for all upcoming fights.

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