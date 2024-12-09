How to Watch Every College Football Playoff Game 2024-25

The 2024-25 college football postseason bracket is officially set!

This will be fans' first look at the expanded 12-team playoff format. The schedule includes 10 playoff games before the National Championship game on January 20th. Here's how to watch each game of the Playoff, including dates, times, and channels.

First Round Games

Indiana vs. Notre Dame

Date: Friday , December 20th

Friday December 20th Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: South Bend, IN

South Bend, IN How to Watch: ABC/ESPN

SMU vs. Penn State

Date: Saturday , December 21st

Saturday December 21st Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: State College, PA

State College, PA How to Watch: TNT/Max

Clemson vs. Texas

Date: Saturday , December 21st

Saturday December 21st Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX How to Watch: TNT/Max

Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday , December 21st

Saturday December 21st Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Watch: ABC/ESPN

Quarterfinals Games

TBD vs. Boise State (Fiesta Bowl)

Boise State will either play SMU or Penn State.

Date: Tuesday , December 31st

Tuesday December 31st Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Watch: ESPN

TBD vs. Arizona State (Peach Bowl)

Arizona State will either play Clemson or Texas.

Date: Wednesday , January 1st

Wednesday January 1st Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Watch: ESPN

TBD vs. Oregon (Rose Bowl)

Oregon will either play Tennessee or Ohio State.

Date: Wednesday , January 1st

Wednesday January 1st Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Pasadena, CA

Pasadena, CA How to Watch: ESPN

TBD vs. Georgia (Sugar Bowl)

Georgia will either play Indiana or Notre Dame.

Date: Wednesday , January 1st

Wednesday January 1st Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

8:45 p.m. ET Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA How to Watch: ESPN

Semifinals Games

TBD vs. TBD (Orange Bowl)

Date: Thursday, January 9th

Thursday, January 9th Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL How to Watch: ESPN

TBD vs. TBD (Cotton Bowl)

Date: Friday, January 10th

Friday, January 10th Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Watch: ESPN

CFP National Championship

Date: Monday, January 20th

Monday, January 20th Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Watch: ESPN

You can download our full College Football Playoff Bracket here.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!