How to Watch Every College Football Playoff Game 2024-25
The 2024-25 college football postseason bracket is officially set!
This will be fans' first look at the expanded 12-team playoff format. The schedule includes 10 playoff games before the National Championship game on January 20th. Here's how to watch each game of the Playoff, including dates, times, and channels.
First Round Games
Indiana vs. Notre Dame
- Date: Friday, December 20th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: South Bend, IN
- How to Watch: ABC/ESPN
SMU vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, December 21st
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: State College, PA
- How to Watch: TNT/Max
Clemson vs. Texas
- Date: Saturday, December 21st
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Watch: TNT/Max
Tennessee vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, December 21st
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Watch: ABC/ESPN
Quarterfinals Games
TBD vs. Boise State (Fiesta Bowl)
Boise State will either play SMU or Penn State.
- Date: Tuesday, December 31st
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Watch: ESPN
TBD vs. Arizona State (Peach Bowl)
Arizona State will either play Clemson or Texas.
- Date: Wednesday, January 1st
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Watch: ESPN
TBD vs. Oregon (Rose Bowl)
Oregon will either play Tennessee or Ohio State.
- Date: Wednesday, January 1st
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- How to Watch: ESPN
TBD vs. Georgia (Sugar Bowl)
Georgia will either play Indiana or Notre Dame.
- Date: Wednesday, January 1st
- Time: 8:45 p.m. ET
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- How to Watch: ESPN
Semifinals Games
TBD vs. TBD (Orange Bowl)
- Date: Thursday, January 9th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Watch: ESPN
TBD vs. TBD (Cotton Bowl)
- Date: Friday, January 10th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Watch: ESPN
CFP National Championship
- Date: Monday, January 20th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Watch: ESPN
You can download our full College Football Playoff Bracket here.
