How to Watch Christmas Day NFL Games: Schedule, Streaming, and Betting Odds

This Christmas Day, you can expect a full afternoon of competitive football with two NFL games scheduled to kickoff on Netflix.

Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers to start off the day. Then, the playoff-bound Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans will face off in the Lone Star State and feature a special halftime performance.

Here’s a closer look at the games and how you can catch all the action.

Which NFL Teams Are Playing On Christmas?

Here is the 2024 Christmas Day NFL schedule. All times are Eastern.

How To Watch the NFL Christmas Games

Both Christmas Day NFL games will be available to watch on Netflix, with a two-hour pregame show airing before the first game.

You will need to subscribe or log in to your Netflix account. The games will be included in all Netflix subscription plans. They will also be broadcast locally in each of the home and away teams markets (Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Houston).

There's also the option to stream on the NFL mobile app if you have an NFL+ subscription.

Who Is Performing During The NFL Christmas Games?

Here is a schedule of Netflix's planned performances before and during the Christmas games:

Mariah Carey premieres a new pre-recorded rendition of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" before the Chiefs vs Steelers kickoff.

premieres a new pre-recorded rendition of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" before the Chiefs vs Steelers kickoff. Voices of Service will sing the national anthem for the Chiefs vs. Steelers game.

will sing the national anthem for the Chiefs vs. Steelers game. Pentatonix will sing the national anthem for the Ravens vs Texans game.

will sing the national anthem for the Ravens vs Texans game. Beyonce will perform the halftime show for the Ravens vs Texans game in her hometown of Houston.

Betting Odds For NFL Christmas Games

Chiefs vs Steelers

Ravens vs Texans

