How to Watch 2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule and Channels

The 2025 MLB season kicks off this week, with nearly every team taking the field on Thursday, March 27.

It all starts when the reigning American League champion New York Yankees take on the Milwaukee Brewers at home. This is one of two Opening Day games that will be nationally televised, while others will be available through local networks or MLB.TV.

Keep reading for the full schedule of games and details on how to watch.

Who Is Playing on MLB Opening Day?

There will be 14 games played on Thursday, March 27th. This means 28 out of the 30 MLB teams will be playing. The remaining two teams — Rockies and Rays — will play on Friday.

MLB Opening Day 2025 Schedule

Thursday, March 27th

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Yankees, 3:05 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals, 4:10 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Houston Astros, 4:10 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres, 4:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins, 4:10 p.m ET

Minnesota Twins at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m. ET

Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

Friday, March 28th

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays, 4:10 p.m. ET

How to Watch MLB Opening Day

Two games will be nationally televised on ESPN: Brewers vs. Yankees and Tigers vs. Dodgers. Other games can be watched on local RSNs, with out-of-market games available on MLB.TV or FuboTV.

MLB Opening Day Betting Odds

You can find the betting odds for all Opening Day games at FanDuel Sportsbook.

