FanDuel has brought America's #1 Sportsbook to Puerto Rico!

The sign-up process requires in-person verification, but you can get the process started right on your phone!

How to Sign Up for FanDuel in Puerto Rico

Download the app and start the verification process. Input your email and create a password.

Enter the following information: First and last name (as they are listed on your driver's license or DTOP ID). Date of birth Phone number Address (If you’ve moved recently or have your mail sent to a different address, you may want to use that instead) Social Security Number



Once your online information is confirmed, you'll bring your device and your photo ID to the following address:

Edificio El Caribe

53 Palmeras Street, Puerta de Tierra Ward

San Juan, PR 00901

Learn more about how to sign up in Puerto Rico here.

Can I Play on FanDuel If I'm Visiting Puerto Rico?

We love that you want to play with FanDuel! You can bet on sports in person in San Juan at the FanDuel Sportsbook (Edificio El Caribe) in partnership with BetCAGEsports.

Online play with the FanDuel Sportsbook app is restricted to Puerto Rico residents only. All players are unable to use other products like FanDuel Casino or Racing.

Check out all promotions for Puerto Rico users at FanDuel Sportsbook.

If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 / Si jugar le causa problemas económicos, familiares y ocupacionales, llame a la línea PAS de ASSMCA 1-800-981-0023.

18+ and present in Puerto Rico.