How to Play Baccarat: Rules, Strategies & Gameplay Guide

Introduction – What Is Baccarat?

Baccarat is one of the oldest and simplest casino card games. In its most popular form (punto banco), you do not play against other players, instead betting on which of two hands—player or banker—will finish closer to a total of nine points. All you need to do is choose a hand to back before the cards are dealt, and the dealer handles the rest.

Baccarat Basics

Hands and shoe: Each round (called a coup) involves two hands: the player and the banker . They do not represent you or the dealer and are simply betting options. A standard casino game uses six or eight decks of cards, which are shuffled together and dealt from a shoe.

Each round (called a coup) involves two hands: the and the . They do not represent you or the dealer and are simply betting options. A standard casino game uses six or eight decks of cards, which are shuffled together and dealt from a shoe. Objective: Bet on whichever hand you believe will end up closer to nine. A third betting option, tie , pays out if both hands end with the same total.

Bet on whichever hand you believe will end up closer to nine. A third betting option, , pays out if both hands end with the same total. Card values: Cards 2 through 9 count at face value, while aces count as 1 point, and tens, jacks, queens, and kings count as 0. Hand totals are calculated by adding the points together and subtracting 10 if the total is over 10. For example, a hand of 7 and 8 totals 5 because 7 + 8 = 15, and then subtract 10 to get 5.

For a quick overview of how to play baccarat, check out this video by FanDuel Casino.

Rules of Baccarat

Remember, the goal is to pick whether the player’s or the banker’s hand will be closer to nine. Let’s take a look at how we add up points and how many cards each hand is dealt when we play Baccarat.

Card values

Each card is worth a certain number of points based on its face value.

Card Value Ace 1 Point 2 through 9 2 Points - 9 Points (Cards are worth their face value) 10, Jack, Queen, King 0 Points

The game begins by both hands drawing two cards, and then add up all of the cards to get a final point total. If the hand adds up to 10 or more, you subtract 10 to get the score. For example, if a hand has an 8 and a 9, its value is 7 (8 + 9 = 17, we then subtract 10 to get a final value of 7).

Natural wins

If either the player’s or banker’s first two cards add up to eight or nine, that is considered a natural win, which means the round ends and the winning hand is paid out right away.

For example, if the player has eight points and the banker has nine points, the banker automatically wins. Likewise, if the player has eight points and the banker has zero, the player wins, and the banker doesn’t get a chance to pull a third card to try and improve their hand.

Drawing a third card

If neither hand has a natural win, a third card may be drawn according to a set of rules.

If the player's hand has a total value of 0-5, they draw a third card.

If the player's hand has a total value of 6 or 7, they stand.

If the player stands, the banker draws a third card if their hand has a total value of 0-5 and stands if their hand has a total value of 6 or 7.

The dealer will automatically deal a third card if it's needed. If you ever want to check the rules, they are available in the “game information” section at the Baccarat table.

How to Play Baccarat

1. Place your bet. Decide whether to wager on the player's hand, the banker's hand, or a tie.

2. Cards are dealt. The dealer deals two cards face up to the player and the banker. If necessary, a third card may be drawn according to rules; you do not make draw decisions.

3. Calculate points. Add the card values for each hand. If a hand totals ten or more, subtract ten.

4. Determine natural wins. If either hand totals eight or nine points with its first two cards, that hand wins automatically, and the round ends.

5. Apply the third-card rule. When no natural win occurs, the player draws a third card if the total is 0–5 and stands on 6 or 7. If the player stands, the banker draws a third card according to the same rules. The dealer manages these draws automatically.

6. Settle bets. When both hands stand, compare the totals. Winning player bets pay 1:1. Winning banker bets also pay 1:1, but a 5% commission is deducted because the banker has a slight statistical advantage. Tie bets pay 9:1.

Bet Types and Payouts

Main bets

Banker bet: Wager that the banker's hand will win. Because the banker follows slightly different draw rules, this bet has the lowest house edge and wins about 45.86% of the time in an eight-deck game. It pays even money (1:1), minus a 5% commission on winnings.

Player bet: Bet that the player's hand will win. This bet wins about 44.62% of the time and pays 1:1.

Tie bet: Bet that both hands will finish with the same total. Ties occur roughly 9.5% of the time in an eight-deck game and pay out at 9:1.

Side bets

Casinos sometimes offer additional wagers with high payouts but larger house edges:

Pair bets: Bet that the first two cards dealt to either the player or banker will form a pair. Typical payouts are 11:1, but the house edge is roughly 10%.

Bet that the first two cards dealt to either the player or banker will form a pair. Typical payouts are 11:1, but the house edge is roughly 10%. Dragon 7 (Fortune 7): Found in EZ Baccarat, this bet pays 40:1 if the banker wins with a three-card total of seven. The house edge on this side bet is about 7.6%.

Found in EZ Baccarat, this bet pays 40:1 if the banker wins with a three-card total of seven. The house edge on this side bet is about 7.6%. Panda 8: Another EZ Baccarat side bet that pays 25:1 if the player wins with a three-card total of eight. Its house edge exceeds 10%.

Baccarat Odds

Surprisingly, baccarat isn’t an exact coin toss. The banker's hand wins about 45.86% of the time, the player wins about 44.62%, and ties occur about 9.5%. A small difference, yes, but coupled with the third-card rules, the banker has a slight statistical edge.

Compared to many other casino games, house edges for the three main bets are low: about 1.06% for the banker bet, 1.24% for the player bet, and a hefty 14.36% for the tie bet. Because of the 5% commission on banker wins, the bet remains profitable for the casino while still offering the best odds to players.

Variations of Baccarat

Punto banco (standard baccarat): The version most common in casinos and online. Rules predetermine all decisions regarding drawing a third card; players simply place bets.

The version most common in casinos and online. Rules predetermine all decisions regarding drawing a third card; players simply place bets. Mini-baccarat: A faster version with lower table limits. The dealer handles all cards, and there are fewer seats. Mini-baccarat uses the same rules as punto banco.

A faster version with lower table limits. The dealer handles all cards, and there are fewer seats. Mini-baccarat uses the same rules as punto banco. Super 6 / EZ Baccarat: A no-commission variation in which winning banker bets are paid even money—except when the banker wins with six points, which may push or pay 1:2 depending on the variant. The Dragon 7 and Panda 8 side bets are usually offered in EZ Baccarat.

A no-commission variation in which winning banker bets are paid even money—except when the banker wins with six points, which may push or pay 1:2 depending on the variant. The Dragon 7 and Panda 8 side bets are usually offered in EZ Baccarat. Chemin de fer and baccarat banque: Traditional European versions where players take turns acting as the banker and may decide whether to draw a third card. These games are less common in North American casinos but can be found in high-stakes rooms.

Dealing & Etiquette

At physical baccarat tables, the shoe often rotates around the table, and players may take turns dealing under the supervision of a dealer. However, the dealer remains responsible for enforcing the drawing rules and settling bets. In mini-baccarat and online, the dealer handles all cards. Many casinos display a scoreboard that records outcomes (player, banker, or tie) to satisfy players who enjoy tracking patterns, but these patterns do not influence future results.

Winning Strategies and Tips

As baccarat is predominantly a game of luck, there is no skill in drawing cards. Be that as it may, you can make smart decisions:

Back the banker: Because the banker bet has the lowest house edge, it is statistically the best long-term wager.

Because the banker bet has the lowest house edge, it is statistically the best long-term wager. Avoid the tie bet: The tie bet offers an attractive 9:1 payout, but it comes with a substantial house edge of approximately 14%, making it poor value.

The tie bet offers an attractive 9:1 payout, but it comes with a substantial house edge of approximately 14%, making it poor value. Ignore betting systems and card counting: Card counting and pattern tracking provide little or no advantage in baccarat. Though card counting can shave a tiny fraction off the house edge, the advantage occurs so rarely that it is impractical.

Card counting and pattern tracking provide little or no advantage in baccarat. Though card counting can shave a tiny fraction off the house edge, the advantage occurs so rarely that it is impractical. Manage your bankroll: Set a budget and stick to it. Since baccarat can involve rapid hands, pacing your bets and knowing when to walk away are key.

Set a budget and stick to it. Since baccarat can involve rapid hands, pacing your bets and knowing when to walk away are key. Side bets with caution: Side bets like Dragon 7, Panda 8, or Pair bets offer large payouts but significantly higher house edges. Treat them as occasional novelties rather than core bets.

Playing online with FanDuel Casino

As of 2025, FanDuel Casino offers online baccarat games to players located in a handful of U.S. states: Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Players must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of these states to wager real money. Online baccarat uses certified random-number generators, and the software automatically applies the drawing rules, so all you need to do is choose your bet and enjoy the game.

Conclusion

Baccarat combines simple gameplay with some of the best odds in the casino. By understanding hand values, the drawing rules, and the odds for each bet type, you can place informed wagers and enjoy this classic card game. Always bet responsibly: favour the banker bet, avoid high-house-edge side bets, and play within your means. Baccarat should be seen as entertainment rather than a pathway to profit.

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