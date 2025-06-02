How Many Games Will the Ravens Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Baltimore Ravens, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Ravens and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd.

Ravens 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Ravens 2025 Win Total Prediction

Although 11.5 wins is a lofty baseline, I understand it. My model has the Ravens down for 12.5 this upcoming season.

That doesn't mean I'd be rushing to back the over. Injuries happen, so even a baseline projection of 12.5 wins may not imply there's value on over 11.5 wins at -110.

Another reason to slow-play things with the Ravens is their early-season schedule. They get both the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on the road within the first four games, and the Detroit Lions come to Baltimore in that stretch, as well. Those are their first, second, and fourth toughest games the entire season.

Thus, if you like the Ravens, you could consider waiting to bet them in-season once they've gotten through that opening month. It also safeguards you in the event of an early-season injury to a key contributor, which could lead to avoiding the Ravens entirely.

Still, the overall sentiment here should be positive. This offense is a proven juggernaut, and the defense made big strides during the 2024 season. There's a reason the Ravens are co-favorites to win Super Bowl LX.

