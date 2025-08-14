3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 8/14/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

I'm going back to the well on Pete Alonso after he came through with two RBIs last night -- which tied him for the most RBIs (98) in MLB.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Pete Alonso +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Alonso is on a heater, showing an 18.1% barrel rate and .284 ISO on just a 19.8% strikeout rate across the past 30 days. Not only does he pace the majors in RBIs, but he's knocked in a whopping 17 runs through 11 games this month.

The New York Mets are -136 to score over 4.5 runs tonight thanks to a date with Bryce Elder. The northpaw enters with a 6.12 ERA, 5.51 xERA, and 17.9% strikeout rate. He coughs up a .306 BA, .522 SLG, and 1.79 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters.

Alonso, meanwhile, is belting RHPs for a .293 BA, .556 SLG, and 39.8% fly-ball rate on just a 20.3% strikeout rate this season.

Batting cleanup for a Mets group that knows how to get on base, Alonso is a prime target in this market at +110 odds.

Kerry Carpenter is generating a 16.7% barrel rate, 50.0% fly-ball rate, 90.0% medium-to-hard hit rate, .467 ISO, and .800 SLG since being activated off the IL in late July.

Not bad.

Let's look for him to bat in a run from the third spot against Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins tonight.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Kerry Carpenter +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ober heads into this one with a 5.16 ERA. His underlying aren't that much better, including a 4.55 xERA, 4.87 xFIP, and 18.2% strikeout rate. He infamously surrendered 14 home runs across five June outings before hitting the injured list (hip) and has given up two bombs in the two starts since returning.

The righty yields a .502 SLG, 54.6% fly-ball rate, and 2.38 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters all while walking (3.9%) and striking out (15.5%) this handedness at low rates.

The left-handed Carpenter can take advantage, as he sports a .286 ISO, .560 SLG, 50.2% fly-ball rate, and just a 2.5% walk rate versus RHPs this season. Notably, Carpenter has recorded 23 RBIs across 29 games batting from the third spot in the lineup.

Despite a so-so matchup for Edward Cabrera, I think there's value to be had in his strikeout prop for Thursday.

Edward Cabrera - Strikeouts Miami Marlins Aug 14 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the year, Cabrera touts a 25.7% strikeout rate. His K rate has spiked to 27.0% across his last eight starts, and he exceeded 5.5 Ks in all but two of those outings -- even totaling 18 Ks his last two times out.

He's cleared this prop in 50.0% of starts and has earned five-plus Ks in a whopping 80.0% of games. Add in his recent heroics -- which include a 2.20 ERA, 3.03 xFIP, 3.02 SIERA, and 27.0% K% since June 25th -- and I like his chances to shove against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland's active roster owns just a 20.8% K% versus RHP this season, but that increases to 21.7% at home (10th-highest in MLB). The Guards also show a 22.9% K% against righties this month. The offense is mostly bleh despite Cleveland winning 10 of its last 13 games -- they own a .298 wOBA in the past two weeks and a .310 wOBA (fourth-worst) against righties on the season.

