FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Thursday 8/14/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tarik Skubal, Tigers ($11,000)

Tarik Skubal is the slate's SP1 for a road date at the Minnesota Twins. Skubal is averaging 43.7 FanDuel points per game for the season and has topped 50 FanDuel points on eight different occasions, including a pair of outings of 70-plus. The Twins shipped off some pieces at the trade deadline, and their offense sits 25th in wOBA over the last 14 days (.292) with the 8th-highest strikeout rate in that span (24.2%). The only negative with Skubal is it's tough to use him alongside the best Coors bats.

Jesus Luzardo, Phillies ($10,100)

As great as Skubal is, he's not infallible, and he scored just 20 FanDuel points last time out. Jesus Luzardo is a pivot option off Skubal as Luzardo is having a really strong season, pitching to a 3.56 SIERA, 26.8% strikeout rate and 12.9% swinging-strike rate. He's scored 37, 40 and 43 FanDuel points across his last three starts. The ceiling is good, too, as Luzardo has five outings of 50-plus FanDuel points this season. He'll see a Washington Nationals offense that ranks 26th in wOBA over the last 30 days (.302).

Tanner Bibee, Guardians ($8,400)

Other than the two aforementioned pitchers, no one else has a salary above $8,900 today. Dropping down to a value arm might end up being the way to go as it frees up salary for Coors bats. Tanner Bibee and Kodai Senga ($8,200) both deserve a shout. Between the two, I side with Bibee, who is at home against the Miami Marlins. Bibee has been significantly better at home (.276 wOBA) than on the road (.353 wOBA). Although his season-long numbers are just solid, he's been dealing in the second half, posting a 3.67 xFIP and 24.7% K rate in that time.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Corbin Carroll ($4,700), Ketel Marte ($4,100), Adrian Del Castillo ($3,000) and Tyler Locklear ($3,000)

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 7.1-run implied total sticks out in a big way on this five-game slate, and they'll surely be chalk. They're at Coors against Bradley Blalock, the owner of a career 5.62 SIERA and 12.2% K rate. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte are elite options if you can find the salary. If I could pick just one, I'd side with Carroll, who has a .380 wOBA and 56.8% fly-ball rate in August. Adrian Del Castillo and Tyler Locklear bring some salary relief to the table.

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Hunter Goodman ($3,500), Tyler Freeman ($3,200), Ezequiel Tovar ($3,400) and Kyle Farmer ($2,600)

It's much easier to get to the salaries of the Colorado Rockies on the flip side of the Coors game, and the Rox are showing a 5.2 implied total versus lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. Plus, the Rockies probably won't be as popular as the Snakes are. Hunter Goodman is one of my favorite plays. He's mashed his way to a 42.1% hard-hit rate and 52.6% fly-ball rate against southpaws. Tyler Freeman and Ezequiel Tovar will likely hit atop the lineup while Kyle Farmer -- who may hit ninth -- fits in wraparound stacks and can be deployed at any infield spot.

New York Mets

Players to Target: Juan Soto ($4,200), Francisco Lindor ($3,300), Brandon Nimmo ($3,000) and Cedric Mullins ($2,800)

Outside of Coors, both the New York Mets (5.1 implied total) and Philadelphia Phillies (5.2) check a lot of boxes. I lean toward the Mets between the two. Juan Soto could slip through the cracks a bit at his lofty salary, and he's in a smash spot versus Bryce Elder. Soto has a 49.2% hard-hit rate in the second half. But what really attracts me to the Mets today is the modest salaries of Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo as they make it feasible to stack the Mets alongside Luzardo or Skubal.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on August 14th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.