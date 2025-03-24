How Far Can Arkansas' Cinderella Run in the Men's College Basketball Tournament Go?

While the opening weekend of the men's college basketball tournament lacked mid-majors making Cinderella runs, we still have a double-digit seed active in Arkansas.

The Razorbacks entered the season ranked 16th in the AP Top 25 Poll while ranking 3rd in 247 Sports' 2024 recruiting class. This team led by John Calipari entered the season with high expectations and have silenced all critiques by advancing to the second weekend.

With that said, let's look at Arkansas' success thus far along with its path ahead, including FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds.

Arkansas' Opening Men's Tournament Wins

The pig calls are ringing as the Razorbacks come off back-to-back upset wins. First, it was a seven-point win over Kansas as 4.5-point underdogs. Arkansas then followed that with a nine-point victory against St. John's as 6.5-point 'dogs.

These were convincing wins as the Hogs led Kansas for nearly the entire second half, including a double-digit lead for a few minutes. The second round was the same story as Arkansas led for the entire second half, fending off a St. John's comeback.

After defeating Hall of Fame coaches in back-to-back games, the vibes are high for Calipari and his Razorbacks. Frankly, this team was already looking much-improved prior to the tournament as Arkansas was 5-2 over its final seven games.

The Razorbacks snuck into the tournament as a 10 seed. They have proven they were more than deserving. Following two impressive wins, how far can Arkansas go?

Arkansas' Outlook Entering the Round of 16

In the West Region, the Hogs carry the longest odds to win the West (+950). Among regional odds, that is the longest line to win a region.

West Region Winner West Region Winner Florida -125 Texas Tech +280 Maryland +470 Arkansas +950 View more odds in Sportsbook

This doesn't mean Arkansas is finished, though. It is only a 5.5-point underdog for Thursday's meeting with Texas Tech. This is no more than when it defeated St. John's (6.5-point underdogs).

Additionally, the Razorbacks have gotten to this point without Adou Thiero in the lineup. He leads the team with 15.6 points per game (PPG) and 6.0 rebounds per game (RPG). EvanMiya also has Thiero with a 5.11 (BPR) Bayesian Performance Rating (the second-highest on the team).

Arkansas just got Boogie Fland (14.2 PPG) back from injury, too, and he posted only 22.0 minutes per game in the first two rounds. Fland leads the team with a 5.48 BPR and could see his minutes increase on Thursday.

This team could only get better the longer it stays in the tournament. Texas Tech will be the Hogs' strongest opponent of the tournament as it ranks 8th in KenPom while St. John's finished 14th.

At this point, we shouldn't write Arkansas off in any matchup. Its a talented, deep roster that has found its footing at the right time. Plus, the Razorbacks' top-two players are getting healthy.

We've seen Calipari take some high seeds deep into the tournament -- such as No. 8 Kentucky to the title game in 2014. Will Calipari lead another hot team to the national semifinas, making him the first coach to take four different schools to this stage? It's certainly in the picture. Now's the time to buy if you're on the Arkansas hype train.

