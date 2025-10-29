Houston vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The Houston Cougars are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Houston vs West Virginia Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Houston: (-481) | West Virginia: (+370)
- Spread: Houston: -13.5 (-105) | West Virginia: +13.5 (-115)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Houston vs West Virginia Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Houston is 6-2-0 this season.
- This season, Houston is 3-0 as 13.5-point or better favorites.
- This season, five of Houston's eight games have hit the over.
- West Virginia has covered the spread four times in eight games.
- As a 13.5-point underdog or more, West Virginia has two wins ATS (2-1).
- Of eight West Virginia games so far this year, three have hit the over.
Houston vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (79.9%)
Houston vs West Virginia Point Spread
West Virginia is an underdog by 13.5 points against Houston. West Virginia is -115 to cover the spread, and Houston is -105.
Houston vs West Virginia Over/Under
Houston versus West Virginia on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Houston vs West Virginia Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Houston vs. West Virginia reveal Houston as the favorite (-481) and West Virginia as the underdog (+370).
Houston vs. West Virginia Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Houston
|28.8
|64
|18.6
|28
|47.3
|8
|West Virginia
|20.5
|115
|29.9
|106
|52.4
|8
Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Stadium: TDECU Stadium
