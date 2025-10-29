Houston vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The Houston Cougars are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Houston vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Houston: (-481) | West Virginia: (+370)

Houston: (-481) | West Virginia: (+370) Spread: Houston: -13.5 (-105) | West Virginia: +13.5 (-115)

Houston: -13.5 (-105) | West Virginia: +13.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Houston vs West Virginia Betting Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 6-2-0 this season.

This season, Houston is 3-0 as 13.5-point or better favorites.

This season, five of Houston's eight games have hit the over.

West Virginia has covered the spread four times in eight games.

As a 13.5-point underdog or more, West Virginia has two wins ATS (2-1).

Of eight West Virginia games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Houston vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (79.9%)

Houston vs West Virginia Point Spread

West Virginia is an underdog by 13.5 points against Houston. West Virginia is -115 to cover the spread, and Houston is -105.

Houston vs West Virginia Over/Under

Houston versus West Virginia on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 48.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Houston vs West Virginia Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Houston vs. West Virginia reveal Houston as the favorite (-481) and West Virginia as the underdog (+370).

Houston vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Houston 28.8 64 18.6 28 47.3 8 West Virginia 20.5 115 29.9 106 52.4 8

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: TDECU Stadium

