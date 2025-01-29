Houston vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

The Houston Cougars (16-3, 8-0 Big 12) will look to extend a 12-game win streak when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) on January 29, 2025 at WVU Coliseum.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Arena: WVU Coliseum

Houston vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (65.2%)

Houston vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered 12 times in 19 games with a spread this season.

West Virginia has put together a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, West Virginia is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 11-5 ATS record Houston racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

The Cougars have a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-2-0) than they do in road games (3-1-0).

This year, the Mountaineers are 6-5-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Houston has seven wins against the spread in eight conference games this season.

West Virginia is 5-4-0 against the spread in Big 12 games this year.

Houston vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 15, or 83.3%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Cougars have come away with a win 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -360 or better on the moneyline.

West Virginia has been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. West Virginia has gone 5-5 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer, the Mountaineers have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 78.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston averages 76.7 points per game (124th in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per contest (first in college basketball). It has a +400 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.1 points per game.

LJ Cryer is 425th in the country with a team-leading 13.5 points per game.

West Virginia's +129 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (260th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (21st in college basketball).

West Virginia's leading scorer, Javon Small, is 24th in the nation, averaging 19.6 points per game.

The 34.6 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 70th in the country, and are 7.5 more than the 27.1 their opponents grab per outing.

J'wan Roberts averages 6.6 rebounds per game (ranking 213th in college basketball) to lead the Cougars.

The Mountaineers are 261st in college basketball at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 fewer than the 34.2 their opponents average.

Amani Hansberry is 394th in the nation with 5.7 rebounds per game, leading the Mountaineers.

Houston ranks 34th in college basketball with 103.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 75.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers average 93.8 points per 100 possessions (224th in college basketball), while allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

