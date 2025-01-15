Houston vs West Virginia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

The Houston Cougars (12-3, 4-0 Big 12) will look to extend an eight-game win streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (12-3, 3-1 Big 12) on January 15, 2025 at Fertitta Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (83.2%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Houston-West Virginia spread (Houston -17.5) or total (123.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Houston vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

West Virginia has compiled a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars had a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-5-0) than they did on the road (2-8-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Mountaineers performed better at home (8-10-0) than away (2-7-0) last year.

Houston has beaten the spread four times in four conference games.

West Virginia has covered the spread four times in five Big 12 games.

Houston vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has come away with 11 wins in the 14 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have been a -4000 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

West Virginia has put together a 4-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

The Mountaineers have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 97.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston's +343 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 54.2 per contest (first in college basketball).

LJ Cryer is 356th in college basketball with a team-high 14.1 points per game.

West Virginia outscores opponents by 10.6 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 199th in college basketball, and giving up 63.9 per contest, 23rd in college basketball) and has a +159 scoring differential.

Javon Small is ranked 16th in the nation with a team-high 19.8 points per game.

The Cougars grab 34.4 rebounds per game (91st in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.3 boards per game.

J'wan Roberts tops the Cougars with 6.7 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball action).

The Mountaineers are 193rd in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 33.7 their opponents average.

Amani Hansberry is 346th in the nation with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the Mountaineers.

Houston ranks 35th in college basketball with 104.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 73.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers average 96.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (171st in college basketball), and concede 82.6 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!