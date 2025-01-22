Houston vs Utah Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

The Houston Cougars (14-3, 6-0 Big 12) will look to build on a 10-game winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (11-6, 3-3 Big 12) on January 22, 2025. The Utes have won three games in a row.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Utah Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Utah Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (89.7%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before placing a wager on Wednesday's Houston-Utah spread (Houston -19.5) or over/under (134.5 points).

Houston vs. Utah: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Utah has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Cougars covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 12 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered two times in 10 opportunities in road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Utes had a better winning percentage at home (.625, 10-6-0 record) than on the road (.273, 3-8-0).

Houston is 5-1-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Against the spread in Big 12 action, Utah is 3-3-0 this season.

Houston vs. Utah: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 13, or 81.2%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cougars have not lost in five games this year when favored by -4545 or better on the moneyline.

Utah is 2-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Utes have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston vs. Utah Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston averages 76.2 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 55.0 per outing (first in college basketball). It has a +360 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.2 points per game.

Houston's leading scorer, LJ Cryer, ranks 390th in the nation averaging 13.8 points per game.

Utah's +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.2 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.0 per outing (130th in college basketball).

Gabe Madsen is ranked 183rd in college basketball with a team-high 15.8 points per game.

The 34.4 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 87th in college basketball, and are 8.3 more than the 26.1 their opponents grab per contest.

J'wan Roberts is 217th in college basketball action with 6.6 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Utes rank 26th in the country at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 32.0 their opponents average.

Keanu Dawes tops the team with 5.2 rebounds per game (534th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 36th in college basketball by averaging 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 75.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Utes' 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 105th in college basketball, and the 86.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 62nd in college basketball.

