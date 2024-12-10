Houston vs Troy Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 10

The Houston Cougars (5-3) go up against the Troy Trojans (5-3) on December 10, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Troy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Houston, Texas

Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Troy Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (89%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Houston-Troy spread (Houston -26.5) or over/under (133.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Houston vs. Troy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

Troy has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Against the spread last season, the Cougars performed better when playing at home, covering 12 times in 17 home games, and two times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Trojans have been better at home (3-1-0) than on the road (2-2-0).

Houston vs. Troy: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in seven games this season and has come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

The Cougars have been listed as a favorite of -20000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Troy has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Trojans have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 99.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Troy Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston is outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game with a +165 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.9 points per game (108th in college basketball) and gives up 58.3 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

LJ Cryer's team-leading 15.3 points per game ranks 227th in the country.

Troy outscores opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 207th in college basketball, and giving up 70.6 per outing, 165th in college basketball) and has a +29 scoring differential.

Troy's leading scorer, Myles Rigsby, ranks 368th in the country, averaging 14.0 points per game.

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Cougars average rank 150th in college basketball, and are 5.4 more than the 28.4 their opponents pull down per contest.

J'wan Roberts paces the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (186th in college basketball action).

The Trojans prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. They are pulling down 32.0 rebounds per game (239th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.8.

Thomas Dowd leads the Trojans with 5.0 rebounds per game (601st in college basketball).

Houston's 104.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 40th in college basketball, and the 77.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank sixth in college basketball.

The Trojans average 93.6 points per 100 possessions (234th in college basketball), while allowing 89.0 points per 100 possessions (157th in college basketball).

