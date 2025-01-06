Houston vs TCU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

The TCU Horned Frogs (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Cougars (10-3, 2-0 Big 12) on January 6, 2025.

Houston vs. TCU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, January 6, 2025

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Houston, Texas

Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. TCU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (87.5%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Houston (-19.5) versus TCU on Monday. The total has been set at 128.5 points for this game.

Houston vs. TCU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

TCU has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 12 times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered two times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Last season, the Horned Frogs were 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). Away, they were 6-4-0 ATS (.600).

Houston vs. TCU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -4545 or better.

TCU has not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 0-0.

The Horned Frogs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1600 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 97.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. TCU Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +294 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.6 points per game. It is putting up 77.2 points per game to rank 137th in college basketball and is giving up 54.6 per outing to rank first in college basketball.

LJ Cryer's 14.6 points per game lead Houston and are 298th in the nation.

TCU's +87 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.4 points per game (252nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.7 per outing (52nd in college basketball).

Noah Reynolds is ranked 773rd in college basketball with a team-high 11.3 points per game.

The Cougars are 96th in college basketball at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 7.3 more than the 27.1 their opponents average.

J'wan Roberts is 166th in college basketball action with 7.0 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Horned Frogs come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. They are collecting 33.5 rebounds per game (150th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.0.

Ernest Udeh Jr.'s 8.9 rebounds per game lead the Horned Frogs and rank 33rd in college basketball.

Houston puts up 103.8 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while giving up 73.4 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

The Horned Frogs average 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (239th in college basketball), and allow 84.8 points per 100 possessions (56th in college basketball).

