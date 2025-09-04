FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF
NCAAF

Houston vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

Data Skrive

On Saturday in college football, the Houston Cougars are up against the Rice Owls.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs Rice Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Houston: (-649) | Rice: (+460)
  • Spread: Houston: -13.5 (-120) | Rice: +13.5 (-102)
  • Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Houston vs Rice Betting Trends

  • Houston has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • Houston has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Rice has but one win versus the spread this year.
  • No Rice game has hit the over this year.

Houston vs Rice Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cougars win (80.5%)

Houston vs Rice Point Spread

Houston is a 13.5-point favorite against Rice. Houston is -120 to cover the spread, and Rice is -102.

Houston vs Rice Over/Under

The over/under for Houston-Rice on Sept. 6 is 39.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Houston vs Rice Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rice-Houston, Rice is the underdog at +460, and Houston is -649.

Houston vs. Rice Points Insights

  • The Cougars had an average implied point total of 28.2 last season, which is 1.2 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (27).
  • The 30.0-point average implied total last season for the Owls is 17.0 more points than the team's 13-point implied total in this matchup.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Stadium: Rice Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Houston vs. Rice analysis on FanDuel Research.

