Houston vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Houston Cougars are up against the Rice Owls.

Houston vs Rice Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Houston: (-649) | Rice: (+460)

Houston: (-649) | Rice: (+460) Spread: Houston: -13.5 (-120) | Rice: +13.5 (-102)

Houston: -13.5 (-120) | Rice: +13.5 (-102) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Houston vs Rice Betting Trends

Houston has posted one win against the spread this year.

Houston has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Rice has but one win versus the spread this year.

No Rice game has hit the over this year.

Houston vs Rice Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cougars win (80.5%)

Houston vs Rice Point Spread

Houston is a 13.5-point favorite against Rice. Houston is -120 to cover the spread, and Rice is -102.

Houston vs Rice Over/Under

The over/under for Houston-Rice on Sept. 6 is 39.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Houston vs Rice Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rice-Houston, Rice is the underdog at +460, and Houston is -649.

Houston vs. Rice Points Insights

The Cougars had an average implied point total of 28.2 last season, which is 1.2 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (27).

The 30.0-point average implied total last season for the Owls is 17.0 more points than the team's 13-point implied total in this matchup.

Houston vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: Rice Stadium

